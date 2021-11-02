Tech

There are several discounts for Samsung smartphones and tablets

Kim Lee12 hours ago
If you are considering the possibility of changing smartphones or perhaps buying a tablet to use at home to watch TV series, in these hours Samsung unveils an interesting discount campaign up to the day November 4th.

Samsung smartphones and tablets on sale until November 4th

At the links below you have the opportunity to buy some of the best smartphones and tablets of the South Korean giant at incredibly advantageous prices:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, on offer with a discount per cart equal to 270 euros using the coupon code “GALAXY20FE” from 2:50 pm on November 2nd until 11:59 pm on November 4th;
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, on offer with a cart discount equal to 70 euros using the coupon code “GALAXY70” from 2:51 pm on November 2nd until 11:59 pm on November 4th;
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, on offer with a cart discount equal to 100 euros using the coupon code “TABLET100” from 11:28 am on November 2nd until 11:59 pm on November 4th.

