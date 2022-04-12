there are several injured, authorities say

Several injured by shooting in the New York subway: what we know 1:09

(CNN) –– Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station, where “multiple unexploded devices” were also found on Tuesday morning, the New York Fire Department reported.

Minutes later, the department told CNN that at least 13 people were taken to area hospitals, following the subway incident.

At first, the agency did not give more details about the devices found. But, he reported that when they responded to a smoke condition call at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station at approximately 8:30 am local time on Tuesday, several people were found with gunshot wounds.

Upon arriving at the scene, the New York Police Department said “there are no active explosive devices” in relation to the people injured in the subway station. Authorities also encouraged witnesses to share any information they have.

Multiple law enforcement sources also told CNN that multiple people were injured by what appears to be gunshots at the scene.

A senior security official said the preliminary investigation indicates that 5 people were shot. And he added a possible smoke device was detonated in the Brooklyn subway station.

Reports of injuries in Brooklyn subway shooting 1:14

The New York police said that according to a preliminary report, a male perpetrator who was possibly wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest fled the scene to an unknown location.

A second source told CNN that five people were shot and one person is in critical condition, after the incident at the Brooklyn subway station.

Investigators also said they are not sure what type of device was detonated, but early reports say it may have been a smoke bomb, according to that security official.

A third source says that a possible smoke device may have also been detonated.

The Police Department initially indicated that it is investigating the events, and asked the public to avoid the area of ​​​​36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, through a tweet.

“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the vicinity,” the message added.

The Transit Authority, which operates the subway, says they are also investigating the incident.

“D/N/R trains are held at stations in both directions in Brooklyn due to an NYPD investigation on 36th Street,” they tweeted.

Area schools under closure

All schools in the nearby Brooklyn area have a “lockdown” order, meaning no one can leave the premises and only students can enter, an Education Department spokesman explained.

The spokesman did not clarify how many schools or how long the schedule will be.