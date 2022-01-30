“There are so many in grandmothers’ homes”

The life of the Italian lira was active from 1861 to 2002, now this old currency could be worth thousands of euros.

In the homes of many grandparents, a small treasure could be hidden.

The world of numismatics

The world of collecting and more precisely the world of numismatics lives by very specific rules.

Becoming a good coin collector means following rules that all coin collectors should remember every time they make a purchase.

The numismatists do not limit themselves to studying only the coins but also the dynamics of the market. The best coin collections are built over many years. Many collectors regularly participate in exhibitions and auctions.

When as laymen we approach a coin of the past, to understand its value and change rare coins, the ideal is to contact a numismatic shop or if you know of the collectors themselves.

The £ wrath, an old precious coin

In the history of the Italian currency, the 50 lire coins had various versions, however all have a value, but among them there are some with a very high value.

Those who have not changed coins when they could have found themselves ad having it at home without knowing what to do with it. This has happened to many of us who, either out of a sort of “affection for our anger”, or because we did not objectively know what to do with it, relegated to a box in the cellar.

And if you don’t, your grandmothers, unwilling to throw away the superfluous, might have some at the bottom of the bed dresser.

There are several versions of the 50 lire coins with different values, like those minted from 1950 until 1953 with the god Vulcan, some of those versions can be worth up to 3,400 euros.

When a coin of this type dated 1953 is in conditions of Fior di Coniocould have a value of around 12,000 euros.

We have news that one of these 50 lire coins bearing the effigy of the god Vulcan coined in 1954 on which the word “Proof” is visible was auctioned for over 6,000 euros.

When you come across historical coins of yesteryear, better look at them carefully they could be worth a fortune!