There are still no dangers in the international equity markets. What should worry you instead?

We have reached a first important cluster and it is tomorrow 6th January. What will happen? At the moment, no dangers are seen in the international equity markets yet, and therefore the focus will be on support levels and bearish reversal, letting profits run.

At 4:46 pm on the trading day on January 5th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,240

Eurostoxx Future

4,376

Ftse Eb Future

28,080

S&P 500 Index

4,787.37.

Stock markets to the test of the annual fractal? Will there be a period maximum this week?

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for for the current week?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. At the moment, the hypothesized sample path is confirmed.

No dangers are yet to be seen in the international stock markets. What should worry you instead? Only returns below the levels indicated below

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 16.063. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.336. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close below 27.805. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,818.62. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,733.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Keep Long open on 23 December on the equity indices analyzed in this column.

How could Thursday’s trading day be played out?

After an initial bullish phase we could see a bearish side phase for the rest of the day.