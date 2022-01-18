there are those who finished him blindfolded in two hours, a new record

Last summer Mitchriz finished Sekiro blindfolded in four and a half hours, now the streamer has broken his own record and managed to lower the completion time up to two hours round.

During the Awesome Games Done Quick marathon, Mitchriz he tried to improve his business further, succeeding, so much so that the streamer and YouTuber completed FromSoftware’s game in 2:00:35, obviously blindfolded all the time.

While this is not an all-time record for Sekiro Shadows Die Twice speedruns, this is arguably the best time among those who have tried to finish the game with your eyes closed (literally), a result that amazed Mitchriz himself, who said he trained a lot and developed a remarkable photographic memory that allowed him to achieve this excellent result. It will be difficult (but not impossible) to do better in the future but who knows who the streamer does not decide to challenge himself again trying to break the new record and dropping under two hours. And other fierce rivals could come forward, considering the popularity of Miyazaki’s game.

Staying at FromSoftware, Elden Ring will arrive in February and we are sure that it will quickly become the protagonist of speedrun and marathon videos.