There are those who have already finished Pokemon Arceus Legends but the game has yet to come out

Pokemon Legends Arceus comes out on January 28th yet there are those who have already finished the game. As we know, the title has been in the hands of streamers, dataminers and players for more than a week who managed to buy it well in advance of day one.

On social media there are those who boast of having completed the adventure, spoilers and leaks on Pokemon Arceus Legends are not lacking but Game Freak, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are removing this content, suspending the accounts accused of having disseminated details about the game. In recent days someone has also tried a broadcast gameplay footage on YouTube and Twitch, however, being immediately banned from both platforms.

Pokemon Legends Arcus is already on sale in some countries, apparently some retailers have broken the day one by delivering the game to customers with more than ten days in advance of the launch date, Nintendo, however, immediately took action to prevent leaks and advances.

Obviously, the advice remains to avoid visiting social profiles, YouTube and Twitch channels dedicated to the Pokemon universe if you don’t want to spoil the surprise ahead of time. Pokemon Legends Arceus comes out on January 28, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch, in the next few days you will find the review of the game on the pages of Everyeye.