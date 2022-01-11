there are those who pay to get infected

‘Clandestine’ meetings where the goal is to become infected with Covid to get the Green pass and avoid the vaccine. According to Adnkronos, this is the latest found by no-vax to circumvent the tightening of the measures desired by the Government with the obligation of the vaccine for the over 50s and the super green pass. In recent weeks there has been a boom, thanks to the Christmas holidays, of these ‘meetings’ with a tam-tam on Telegram channels. The latest, born right behind the new restrictions, is ‘Casual Coronavirus party’ where there are those who post real announcements: “I’m from the province of Agrigento. I’m looking for a positive urgently and I’m willing to pay”, the answer is not ago waits: “I am positive and I live in Tuscany”. This is how we can then move on to the meeting. Then there are those who are looking for a positive “urgently” and willing to “move anywhere”.

The hunt for the Covid-party or the Corona-party after the government crackdown has become a necessity for many. Often they are people who need the certificate to work but do not want to get vaccinated and so they aim for the green certificate that is obtained even if you have had the disease. The dynamic is the same as the measles-parties organized years ago by some no-vax mothers who invited them to attend homes with children affected by measles so that other children could also get the disease naturally.

Another highly sought-after method in the chat on Telegram is that of exchanging the health card to make a swab. The positive at Covid, that is, that it has caused the disease, lends its health card and thus you get a provisional Green pass. “I know it’s a scam – writes a user – but isn’t that of the Government from 2020 a scam?”.

BASSETTI – About the Covid-party or corona-party “I’ve heard a lot about it and it’s a terrible thing: going to a party where you get infected with the coronavirus can be fine, with a mild form, but also very badly and end up in resuscitation and also worse. We have said it over and over again, the risk is very high and so we play with death as with Russian roulette “, comments Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, to Adnkronos Salute.

“I was hoping not to hear and see more things like measles-parties – Bassetti regrets – it was a devastating thing of our past. Faced with this dullness I don’t know what to do. These meetings are against the law and shouldn’t be there. I hope that we get out of the logic of the Green pass and arrive at a normal situation, with herd immunity in the spring. We must – he concludes – leave again and I hope that there will be even less of this nonsense of Covid-parties “.