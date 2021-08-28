There are those who see Jennifer Lawrence’s fall at the Oscars in the poster for “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart

You’ve already seen the first poster of Spencer, the biopic in which Kristen Stewart interprets Lady Diana?

The poster just debuted: the actress poses from behind as the Princess of Wales wrapped in an ivory dress and in what appears to be a suffering position, folded over and with one hand close to her face.

See the image here, on the Instagram account of the production and distribution company Neon: does it remind you of anything?

Kristen Stewart, 31, plays Lady Diana in Spencer – getty images

On social media, many are pointing out that the photo looks like the moment Jennifer Lawrence had fallen on the stairs of the Dolby Theater, as he reached the stage to retire the Oscar winner for Best Actress in 2013.

The star had tripped over the dress, which was light in color just like the one Kristen Stewart wore in the poster. In the images, JLaw was framed from behind and raised a hand to her face as a sign of embarrassment, again just like the position of the colleague in the poster. Here is a picture:

Jennifer Lawrence is the same age as Kristen Stewart (31) – getty images

Returning to Spencer, is directed by Pablo Larraín And will be presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival 2021, starting on September 1st. It will be released in US theaters on November 5th, while the Italian date is not yet known.

ph: getty images