there are those who succeed in 45 seconds – Libero Quotidiano

It’s Christmas time and puzzle time too. A few days ago the quiz arrived from Prague, Czech Republic became very popular: in practice the local tourism office had released a drawing-puzzle because it is part of the trademarks of the local Christmas markets. Many have racked their brains to find the solution, but now another challenge is already ready.

Christmas puzzle, can you see the tree? The design that drives the world crazy | Look

On social networks, thousands of users are in fact battling each other in the hunt for the sock: a feat not easy to complete, given that the sock in question is really well hidden among a tide of ginger bread, Christmas trees and snowmen. “Obviously we are at Christmas – writes Dagospia accompanying the puzzle – and it could only be all super colorful, making hunting even more difficult. Test yourself and try to break the 45-second record ”.

The solution? Click here to find out

Puzzle, can you see the cat in this photo? The image that is driving the world crazy | Look

