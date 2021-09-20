There are those who think that Ariana Grande can perform with The Weeknd at Super Bowl 2021

In these hours on the web it is said around that Ariana Grande can join The Weeknd during the very popular halftime show performance of Super Bowl 2021.

Rumors not yet confirmed by any of those directly involved, but which have begun to become increasingly insistent after the Canadian artist announced the release of the greatest hits “The Highlights”. The disc will be released on February 5th and will also feature “Love Me Harder”, collaborative single from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Some fans think they will sing this very song together.

Rumors are swirling that @ArianaGrande might join @theweeknd to perform “Love Me Harder” at the Super Bowl, after the song is included in Abel’s brand new CD “THE HIGHLIGHTS”. – Ariana Grande Charts (@grandeschart) January 25, 2021

rumors are now swirling “Love Me Harder” will get its first live performance from ariana and the weeknd since 2014 at this years super bowl after he added the song to his “highlights” cd pic.twitter.com/ILj4bi0JCa – large updte (@grandeupdte) January 25, 2021

What is certain at the moment is that Abel will be the headliner of the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show, which will take place at James Stadium in Tampa Bay, in Florida, Sunday February 7.

After “Love Me Harder” released in 2014, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are back to work together in “Off The Table”, track number 5 of the singer’s new album “Positions”, released on October 30.

ph: getty images