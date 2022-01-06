There are two glaring mistakes in “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”

There is no doubt: fans of the Harry Potter saga have loved seeing the cast they have followed for ten years return to the well-known Hogwarts sets. Yet, by now the producers should know, with Potterhead there are no jokes and two mistakes made during the editing of the Harry Potter special have not gone unnoticed; Return to Hogwarts. Also because this time it is not about details, but about sensational missteps.

In the first part of the reunion for the twenty years since the release of the first film of the saga, Emma Watson is recalling how obsessed she was with the books of JK Rowling, well before getting the role of Hermione Granger. The actress said that her father read the first books to her and her brother and never wanted it to stop: as soon as one chapter was finished, the little girl asked to be able to listen to another. During this story, the filmmakers of the reunion decided to show the audience a photo of a little girl wearing Mickey Mouse ears, as if to evoke Emma Watson’s childhood. A big mistake because the little girl immortalized in the shot is not Hermione’s future interpreter, but her colleague Emma Roberts.

To recognize the actress of Scream Queens And Holidate it was the audience: some fans of Julia Roberts’ niece remembered the photograph, which the young woman shared on Instagram several years ago.

The second mistake instead concerns the twins Oliver and James Phelps, who in the saga have dressed respectively as George and Fred Weasley. During their speech, the girths indicating their names were incorrectly inserted: under Oliver’s face is the name of James and vice versa.

Despite the indignation of many fans who have noticed the gaffe, many are those who have seen the irony of the error: in the saga Fred and George exchange constantly, trying to deceive friends, professors and even their own mother. “It is such a typical thing of the Weasley twins,” write many users on social networks.

They also mixed up the names of James and Oliver Phelps? ‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/8Jde8FeelJ – The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) January 1, 2022

To confirm the mistake, Oliver Phelps himself who writes on Instagram: “I think that after all the jokes we have made over the years, someone has wanted to avenge himself.” Under the post also the comments of two colleagues: Matthew Lewis writes that “it is really funny”, while Tom Felton jokes by admitting that he is the architect of the identity exchange.