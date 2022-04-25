“There are two teams in the semifinals that no one expected”

2022-04-25

Carlo Ancelotti appeared at a press conference before facing Manchester City in the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Champions League. The DT of Real Madrid spoke about the doubts he has regarding the starting 11 in front of the citizens, he also ordered all those who doubted the white team to shut up.

Coach with the most experience in Champions League semi-finals “You have to play well. The rule has changed and the qualifiers are more open. You have to play 180 minutes. In these games there is a mixture of euphoria, because we are very close to the final, and concern about playing against a very strong opponent. We’re used to it, because we’ve had playoffs against teams that were favorites in this competition. We have fought and it has turned out well for us and we will fight again tomorrow”. They confirm it and it arrives for free: Real Madrid has reached an agreement for the signing of the defender Casemiro and Alaba “From what we saw yesterday. Mendy is fine, we have some doubts about Alaba and more about Casemiro. Let’s see today’s training. We have more confidence with Alaba than with Casemiro. If he can’t play tomorrow, he will be in the second leg”. It helps to have the League won “We are not thinking about what can happen on Saturday. We can win it in our stadium and we are going to try. We are very happy to be able to win the title a month earlier. We are also very excited about this tie, because these are the types of games that these players want to play. It is very easy work for me in this period of the season. I don’t need to say much to the players. We work on the strategy, but nothing more. It is not the moment to evaluate the season, but the work for me has been easy this year”. tactical bet “The tie is not going to be sentenced tomorrow. That causes you to doubt whether to play with three strikers or two. Rodrygo and Camavinga have been two players who have contributed a lot of energy and we have doubts”.

shut up mouths “I remember what was said at the beginning of the competition. It was what public opinion thought. There are two teams in the semi-finals that nobody thought we would be here: Real Madrid and Villarreal. But we are here and very happy to continue competing. We’re going to fight 100 percent.” Pressure for the City “The pressure is similar. There is a lot of pressure for both of them. For Madrid it is not a success to reach a semifinal. We want to reach the final. That would be a success. Usually, if you reach a final, Real Madrid has a higher percentage of chances of winning it”. Real Madrid History “Real Madrid’s history in this competition means a lot to us more than to our rivals. That history that has grown helps the players to feel the weight of the shirt. A weight that is positive and not negative.”