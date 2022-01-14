“There are unprotected vaccinated, change strategy”

“Health policy” to combat covid in Italy “must be based on the protected, not on the vaccinated. There are people who have become infected and are protected. And there are vaccinated people who are not protected. “Professor Andrea Crisanti believes that a change of strategy is necessary for the management of the covid emergency.

“I believe that after the peak of infections” conceivable for the end of January “it will be necessary to think about the level of protection of the Italian population. In England every week they monitor the prevalence of people who have antibodies: out of 100 people, 96 have antibodies . Either they got vaccinated or they got infected “and recovered. “Health policy must be based on the protected, not the vaccinated. There are people who have become infected and are protected. And there are vaccinated people who are not protected“, he says in connection with Agora.

In Italy, he says, “there has not been all this transparency. We have been told that the green pass created safe environments, it is a crazy hoax and the cases prove it. We have been told that there was an obligation for the over 50: one thing is to establish the obligation to put the country in the future and one thing is to oblige 1 million unvaccinated to stop the current wave. I have always been in favor of the obligation to vaccinate for all, but I would have said clear and round: ‘We make the vaccination obligation which is a right thing, but keep in mind that it will not have an impact on the ongoing epidemic because the virus multiplies exponentially and it takes months to vaccinate everyone’. This is transparency “.

The expert reiterates his no to a succession of booster doses. “You can’t force 50 million people to have the fourth or fifth vaccination, there has to be a strategy. There is no health system capable of supporting the effort to vaccinate 50 million people every 4 months, “he says.

“These vaccines – he explains – have been a phenomenal contribution to stop the epidemic and allow us to lead a normal life. The limits shown by these vaccines underline the urgency to change strategy in the medium term: we need to invest and develop vaccines that have a duration higher, cost less and have intellectual property that belongs to the states. There can be no differences between countries like the current ones, which are unacceptable “.