‘There aren’t enough songs’

Oh Mama! it wouldn’t be Mamma Mia! without the ABBA songs: of course, the story of Donna and Sophie Sheridan has thrilled millions of viewers all over the world, but without the amazing soundtrack composed of the greatest hits of the Swedish quartet the appeal would not have been the same.

However endless, even the discography of ABBA is limited: the best known hits of the band have already been used for the first two chapters of the musical saga, and according to the protagonist Amanda Seyfried this would be the difficulty in thinking of a Mamma Mia! 3.

I would love to see Mamma Mia! 3, but you know what, I’ve said it before and I’ll keep repeating it always hoping I’m wrong, I don’t think there are enough songs by ABBA for a third film. We should use Super Trooper again, we should use Mamma Mia again and do them differently“explained Seyfried.

The actress then returned to talk about the first sequel: “With the first movie we were forced to follow the plot of the show, so we were limited. With the second he could whatever happens. Getting Meryl’s character to die has given us so many opportunities. It was brilliant, because we all thought: ‘We don’t want to lose it’, but then look what you can do, you can look back“.

The producer of the film, meanwhile, said she was optimistic about the possibility of a Mamma Mia! 3, for which there is already talk of a possible return of Lily James after Mamma Mia! Here we go again.

