There comes a blow from 922 euros per family

For the fourth month in a row, growth acceleratesinflation, at least according to what Istat communicated in the October data report (+ 3% on an annual basis). Starting from a negative change, recorded for the last time in December 2020, it would now have reached levels not seen at least since September 2012, when it reached 3.2%.

First of all, the prices of energy goods have risen in a worrying way (from + 20.2% in September to 24.9%), but also those of services relating to transport, which go from + 2.0% to a + 2.4%. Net of energy and fresh food, core inflation rises from +1.0 to + 1.1%, while that net of energy goods alone remains + 1.1%.

As regards the economic increase, on the other hand, Istat reports that it is due more to the increase in the prices of regulated energy goods, at + 17%, than to that of the cost of non-regulated energy (+ 1.0% ) and unprocessed food (+ 0.7%). The Authority also explains that, more for seasonal factors than for other reasons, the costs of services relating to transport (-0.7%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (-0.3 %). On the other hand, the specific prices of goods increased on an annual basis, from + 3.6% to + 4.2%, while the growth of those for services remained stable at + 1.3%. The cost of food, personal care and household goods rises (from + 0.9% to + 1.0%), as well as products with a high frequency of purchase (from + 2.6% to + 3.1% ).

The Codacons reaction

The consumer association speaks of a sting from 922 euros per year per household. “We are in the presence of a real price emergency” , declared the president Carlo Rienzi, as reported by La Stampa, “with inflation rising to + 3% in October, realizing a heavy sting equal to +922 euros on an annual basis for the typical family. These are the highest values ​​recorded in the last 9 years, an upward trend which unfortunately confirms our alarms and that will continue in the coming weeks “ .

The list of increases, he explains again, starts from expensive energy, especially due to the prohibitive costs of electricity and gas and fuel bills, which at the pump are + 30% compared to 2020. Yet another alarm arrives punctually Christmas: “The rise in retail price lists will erode the purchasing power of households, leading to cuts in consumption linked to the holidays, with citizens reacting to price increases by reducing spending” , announces Rienzi.