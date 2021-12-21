There has already been a case of groping in the metaverse

Among the numerous perplexities that emerged on the sidelines of the debate on the metaverse and, in particular, on the type of metaverse presented last October by the CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg, one of the most shared and cited concerned a series of online security problems, in partly predictable and partly not, which could affect the new virtual ecosystem. An example of these problems, reported by the site The Verge, was announced by a user who said in early December that she was harassed in a beta version of Horizon Worlds, a multiplayer virtual reality platform developed by Meta and available in the United States and Canada since December 9th. for people aged 18 or over.

Like many of the virtual ecosystems imagined and described when it comes to the metaverse, Horizon Worlds requires the use of a virtual reality headset, as well as a motion capture system via controllers, necessary to interact with the objects in the game. It requires a Facebook account, too, and allows you to participate in custom games created by users and be with up to 20 people at a time in a virtual space. It is Meta’s first attempt to publish something that resembles Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse, he wrote The Verge.

“Sexual harassment is not normally a joke on the Internet, but being in virtual reality adds another layer that makes the event more violent,” the harassed beta tester on the platform wrote on the official Horizon Worlds Facebook group. “Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people around there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated,” she added.

For the technologies available so far, the metaverse experience does not provide for a tactile participation in the virtual reality perceived through the viewers. The harassment was denounced, in short, because it was noticed by the user, who in his story focused in particular on the complicit reactions of those who had witnessed – always virtually – the episode.

Horizon Vice President Vivek Sharma called the incident “absolutely unfortunate,” which the company later reviewed and concluded that the virtual groped user had not used the security features built into Horizon Worlds. Among these functions there is the possibility of preventing any type of interaction by using the “Safe Zone”, a sort of protection “bubble” that can be activated by each user at any time. «There remains positive feedback for us, because I want that [la funzione “Safe Zone”] is easily traceable and activated, ”added Sharma.

“This is not the first time that a user has been groped in virtual reality and, unfortunately, it will not be the last,” wrote journalist Tanya Basu, editor of the magazine. MIT Technology Review of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to Basu, the metaverse can never be considered a safe place until companies figure out how to protect participating people.

In 2016 a user of QuiVr – a virtual reality video game in which users impersonate archers fighting hordes of zombies – told about Medium of being groped by another user during a game session. The QuiVr founders responded by apologizing for the fact and later introduced a fix in the game, which would allow any user to reach out and cross their arms in a coded gesture to automatically reject any harassers.

A review study of the story that happened to the QuiVr user in 2016, published in 2020 in the journal of the Digital Games Research Association, a Finnish non-profit academic research company on video games, argued that many reactions were “contemptuous of the experience. by the user and, at times, offensive and misogynistic ». Many people, according to the study, downplayed the episode’s relevance given the playful, virtual context in which it occurred.

There were also those who stressed that, even without wanting to minimize, a harassment that took place in the virtual form is a different experience from one that took place in physical reality, and its consequences are also different. Among the commentators on the article published by the QuiVr user, many wondered if what she suffered could be understood as groping, since her body had not been physically touched. “It’s like claiming to be a victim of virtual murder because someone shot you in a virtual reality computer game,” wrote one commentator, calling the article of the harassed user on QuiVr “disrespectful to real victims of sexual harassment.”

If virtually dying is usually part of the accepted dynamics of those playing a video game with other users, a virtual groping is something not expected. “I think people should keep in mind that it was never necessary to define sexual harassment as a physical thing. They can be verbal and yes, they can also be a virtual experience, ”he told al MIT Technology Review Ohio State University communications professor Jesse Fox, who deals with the social implications of virtual reality.

According to Fox and according to Katherine Cross, a researcher at the University of Washington who studies social media and online harassment, there is a problem of responsibility on the part of the platforms with respect to any conditions of discomfort experienced by their users. And the fact that the user of Horizon Worlds has not thought about using the “Safe Zone” function is an indication of a larger and more structural problem. According to Cross, it is not correct – nor can it work – for companies to deal with cases of online harassment by “outsourcing” their management, that is, entrusting the user with the task of taking care of themselves through specific functions.

Suggesting the use of the ‘Safe Zone’ feature is “the digital equivalent of telling women that if they don’t want to be harassed while walking down the street, they should just stay at home,” she commented on Guardian the journalist Arwa Mahdawi, author of the book Strong Female Lead: Lessons from Women in Power. The fundamental point of virtual reality, Mahdawi points out, is precisely to trick the brain into believing that the body is actually experiencing something, and the more realistic this experience can be, the more terrible it can be when it comes to online harassment.

Deterrents from certain behaviors would be needed, said Jesse Fox, and that it was possible to discover potential abusers and not allow them – through suspensions or exclusions – to participate in online sessions again once their abusive behavior was discovered. When asked what happened to the alleged offender on Horizon Worlds, a spokesperson for Meta said the company “does not share details on individual cases.”

“There is no body that is clearly responsible for the rights and safety of those who participate in anything online, let alone if it exists in virtual worlds,” concluded Basu on MIT Technology Review.