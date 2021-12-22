There has always been a spoiler in plain sight in The Last of Us Part II

It’s amazing how many things emerge from a video game like The Last of Us Part II thanks to the attention of the fans who find every detail.

Naughty Dog’s masterpiece is a title that it caused a lot of discussion, for various reasons, but certainly the fans will not forget it easily.

Also other developers won’t forget it, like those who try to catch the eye of the most inattentive players with quite curious similarities.

The secrets, the things that are discovered later, in The Last of Us Part II there are many, and you think that at the beginning one of the most important parts of the game was not included.

What we are talking about today is about the the final from The Last of Us Part II so, if you haven’t played it and don’t want to ruin a very important scene of the game, we advise you not to continue reading.

Let’s just insert another line to ensure that you have safely left this web page, in which we tell you that Naughty Dog has “hidden” one spoiler in plain sight regarding the ending.

Well, there we are. A Reddit user found that a painting in Ellie and Dina’s house is a clear reference to one of the most important sequences of the final part of the game.

That is the moment when we see Ellie having a tender moment with JJ, son of his partner, on a tractor in the field. There is a painting, in the house of the two, which portrays the tractor in the same position:

How many die-hard TLOU fans saw this painting while playing Part 2? from thelastofus

Obviously there are no Ellie and JJ in the picture, but the sun painted in the same color in the same sunset as the original scene, is a clear reference.

A truly diabolical detail by Naughty Dog, almost like these unprecedented killings of Ellie that show her even more ruthless than usual.

In this regard, the development team has told which are its favorite video games of 2021 and, with some surprise, there is also Bugsnax.