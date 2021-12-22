There has been no news from him since yesterday afternoon

Since yesterday afternoon Michele Valente has lost track of himself. The boy from Cardano al Campo, in the province of Varese, has his mobile phone disconnected and his parents have raised the alarm.

Since yesterday, Sunday 19 November, there has been no news of Michele Valente, a boy residing in Cardano al Campo, in the province of Varese. The alarm was triggered by the parents, who were no longer able to get in touch with their son, whose cell phone is disconnected. The father and mother filed a missing person report to the carabinieri. The boy works in Gallarate and from the information shared by friends on social media to find him, the last time he was seen yesterday afternoon in Cedrate.

Another disappeared in Lombardy

The disappearance of Michele Valente takes place a few weeks after that of Luigi Criscuolo, the 60-year-old from Pavia, who lost his tracks on 8 November. What worried his daughter and the investigators was the discovery of his car in Calignano, a fraction of Cura Carpignano, in the Pavia area. His white Volkswagen Polo had in fact the window broken and inside the cockpit the police had found some traces of blood. The man’s searches were concentrated in the areas adjacent to the place where the machine was found, without results. The man was known by all as “Gigi bike” because in the past he had run a bicycle maintenance shop. Today’s news, however, is the discovery of a corpse, in an advanced state of decomposition, right in the area where the car was found. Whether or not the body belongs to Luigi Criscuolo will only be known in the next few hours. Meanwhile, family members have been called for possible recognition. Investigators are not ruling out any leads at the moment, not even that of the murder.