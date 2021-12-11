There have always been no vaxes

THE no-vax they are not new. Already in nineteenth century, in fact, tens of thousands of people, especially in England, took to the streets against smallpox vaccination and there were arrests, fines, someone even ended up in jail: “better a prison cell than a poisoned child!” current no-vax, supported even by the clergy who asked themselves “doctrinal concerns”, so much so that, in France, the bishop of Versailles was asked, in 1803: but is vaccinating against the “spirit of religion”?

Others feared, this time in Great Britain, that they would get vaccinated against smallpox (a vaccine tested by Edward Jenner through a bovine serum) could transform the head of the inoculate into that of a cow! And the Restoration also opposed vaccination, prohibiting it, since it “united animal and human matter”. To the doctor and patriot Michele Francesco Buniva, pioneer of the Jennerian vaccine in Piedmont, not only was his university chair removed, but he was even expelled from the Academy of Sciences and denied any public office. In the face of the deprivation of freedom heralded by the current no-vax which would do well to read the enlightening Edoardo Bertarelli, Edoardo Jenner and the discovery of vaccination, Istituto Sieroterapico Milanese, 1932, also available on the Internet, since history serves to better understand the present. In fact, Buniva and Jenner were right. Suffice it to say that in 1753 in Paris 20,000 people died of smallpox; in Naples, in 1768, 60,000 (in a few weeks) and in England, at that time, 40,000 people a year ended up underground.

Thanks to the administration of the vaccine, then made mandatory almost everywhere, the latest manifestations of the disease in the world occurred in Somalia (one) in 1977 and in 1978 in Birmingham, UK (two). In Italy, the requirement of anti-poisoning, which the less young among us have “suffered” (and which only left a mark on the arm for some …) was abolished in 1981, after the World Health Organization in May 1979 , eradicated smallpox from the face of the Earth.

Yet, more than forty years later, there are still those who persist in believing that vaccines are not needed. I am reminded of the beautiful Argentine film by Sebastián Borensztein, A bowed heart (2011), by us What rains from the sky? with the great Ricardo Darín. The term a bowed heart, in fact, it refers to an expression typical of Spanish-speaking countries that stands for something false, crazy. Just like the cow that fell from the sky killing a girl who was on a boat together with one of the protagonists, the Chinese Jun.

Crazy story, therefore, like those who, every day, feed us today’s no-vaxes, only to deny their ravings as some “leaders” of the movement did, some ended up in intensive care (such as Lorenzo Damiano, former leader of “Nuremberg 2 “), or the Roman Franca Petrucci, or the Treviso teacher Sabina Pattarello who was also no-mask, or even the “leader” of the deniers, the doctor Pasquale Bacchus which today proclaims, like many other “repentants” who have harassed us on the Net with the refrain of the “health dictatorship”, that it has everything wrong. Yet there are still those who oppress us with fuss like “the vaccine generates autism and homosexuality”, “microchips us” (even if it is known to those in the sector that “the smallest version of a microchip” is too big to pass through a needle “). Even Facebook and You Tube have announced that they will not accept paid Covid anti-vaccination ads.

Yet among the no vax there was even the belief that the photo spread on the Net of a gentleman by the name Lee Kum Kee was that of the creator of the dreaded Covid vaccine, until the true identity of that person was discovered: the actor Sung Kang (among the interpreters of Fast and Furious 5, 6 and 9).

Until we hear about “health inquisition”, of slogans such as “better to die free than to live as slaves”, to put up with shameful photomontages like that of the Auschwitz gate with the words “the vaccine makes you free” instead ofi Arbeit macht frei, or images of the black bags containing the dead of Covid in Latin America which, according to the deniers, were they full of garbage? Or that of the bum who, poor fellow, is smoking a cigarette in one of those black bags, passed off as “fake dead Covid resurrection”? Not to mention the writing in felt-tip pen on packaging cartons: “Scientists, journalists, politicians, opinion leaders, governments are all in the hands of the Bildelberg group of the trilateral Aspen group of the Goldaman Sachs bank which have the objective of the dictatorship of the new world order” … or to watch helplessly the heads in the face of the provocative and courageous Wild Lucarelli who asks questions to the no-vax at a meeting in Rome (less lethal, fortunately, than the one taken by the investigative reporter Daniele Piervincenzi by the mafioso Roberto Spada).

After all, the philosopher Umberto Galimberti he affirms that the no-vax live in a delusion of anguish, recalling that Sigmund Freud and Martin Heidegger, who had never met each other, both argued that “anguish is nothing to cling to”.