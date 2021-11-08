There is 23% discount on Amazon to buy Xiaomi Mi 11i

Today’s promotion is one to make your mouth water and which is valid for the entire duration of Amazon’s Early Black Friday Week: the good old Xiaomi Mi 11i, due out in the first half of 2021, is sold on Amazon with one discount of 250 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11i in super offer on Amazon

In fact, compared to the € 649.90 at which it is possible to buy it with the list price, we point out an incredible offer for Amazon’s Early Black Friday Week, starting today, which allows you to buy it at the incredible price of 399.90 euros, therefore with a 38% discount.

This is a very attractive price for an Android device equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display at Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 20 MP punch hole camera. The hardware sector is more than valid thanks to the availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory space, three rear cameras with 108 MP main sensor, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 , Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, speakers with Dolby Atmos, 4520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging and Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

In short, as you will surely have understood from the technical data sheet, this is a smartphone that has nothing to envy to devices of much more famous brands and which also cost much more; the offer is valid only on Amazon for the entire duration of the Early Black Friday Week.

