There is a big fire in California, which is rare for the winter

In the Big Sur region of California, a major fire broke out on Friday that burned a large area of ​​land and led to the evacuation of more than 500 area residents. It is the first fire to have developed in 2022 in the state, and was observed in a period – the winter – when it is quite rare for large fires to occur. Several fires had also been recorded in January 2021, but none had been of this magnitude. At the moment the cause of the fire is not known and no deaths or injuries have been reported.

The #ColoradoFire burns above the Bixby Bridge as dawn breaks in Big Sur. https://t.co/780SXnHe2P via @mercnews pic.twitter.com/MIUZmQJgRV – Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) January 22, 2022

Initially the flames had developed in an agricultural area in Monterey County, a hundred kilometers south of San Francisco, and then gradually spread due to the rather strong winds that were affecting the area. On Saturday, the fire forced local authorities to close a more than 20-mile stretch of Highway 1, the scenic route that runs along much of the state’s Pacific coast. The winds now seem to have subsided, but according to local authorities the fire is still not under control.

Fires in California have been a serious and long-known problem, but in most cases they are concentrated in the summer, both due to rising temperatures and prolonged periods of wind and drought. In recent years it has become evident that climate change is aggravating the problem and that in the future large fires could be more and more frequent in winter.

A 1,500-acre fire near the coastal community of Big Sur, California triggered evacuations and closed part of a major highway, state and local officials said https://t.co/i9BIcjnQzZ pic.twitter.com/WSScYH9zw7 – Reuters (@Reuters) January 23, 2022

