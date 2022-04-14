There is a cast for the television series of the bear ‘Ted’

Peacock has revealed what will be the main cast of his long-awaited series based on the films directed by Seth Macfarlane, ‘ted’. MacFarlane himself will be in charge of directing, writing and producing all the episodes of the series along with the showrunners, writers and executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (‘ModernFamily’).

In addition, the filmmaker will also return to lend his voice to the iconic and foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted. Along with Giorgia Whigham (‘The Punisher’), Max Burkholder (‘parenthood’) and Scott Grimes (‘Oppenheimer’). The series comes from MacFarlane’s production label, Fuzzy Door Productions, and will chronicle events that take place before the two films.

The official synopsis is as follows: It’s 1993 and Ted the Bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend of 16 years, John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston house with his parents and cousin. be the best influence on John, but when trouble hits, Ted is willing to risk it to help his friend and his family”.

As for the two original films directed by Seth Macfarlane, the first ended up becoming the highest-grossing R-rated original comedy of all time. So much’ted‘as its sequel’Ted 2‘ grossed more than $750 million at the worldwide box office.

The original film tells the story of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a grown man who, as a child, wished with all his being that his beloved teddy bear would come to life. But almost 30 years have passed and the fairy tale has run its course. Reluctant to leave John, Ted drives John’s girlfriend Lori Collins (Mila Kunis) into a rage, causing her to lose patience.