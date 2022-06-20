“There is a change in the industry in terms of inclusion and diversity”

If 2015 was a key year in her career as an actress, because that was the year that Fifty Shades of Grey made her a great star, 2022 marks the beginning of a new stage for Dakota Johnson, because that is when her career as a successful producer begins. As if following one by one the steps of CODAhis first film with his company TeaTime Pictures, dancing for life It was also accepted at the Sundance Film Festival where it walked away with the prestigious Audience Award. There it was acquired by Apple, which paid a hefty sum for worldwide exhibition rights.

And although at first glance her greatest appeal is her presence in the cast as the divorced mother of an autistic teenager (newcomer Vanessa Burghardt), it is her relationship with the character played by the almost unknown Cooper Raiff that makes this film so so special.

After winning the Grand Jury Prize at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, with his first film Freshman Year (Shithouse), in which he was director, screenwriter and protagonist, the young man who was then 23 years old became one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, but it was Dakota who hired him. And while she waits to find out if Dancing… will have the same fate in the now distant race for the awards, he seeks to premiere the second film of his company, Am I Ok?, in which he has the main role and which also went through the Sundance Festival.

What was it that led you to want to participate in the film not only as an actress but also as a producer?

I started my production company a little over two years ago, and this was one of the first films we developed from scratch. It wasn’t that they sent me the script and then I decided to join the project. We developed it together, and my company made the movie.

But why this project?

I am going through a very special moment in my career because I can work with Ro, my partner in production, and develop dream projects. Today I have the ability to contact directors and screenwriters with whom I want to work. When I saw Cooper’s first movie, Freshman Year (Shithouse)I wanted to meet you. When I met him, I enjoyed his mind and I liked the way he talked about this story, I was intrigued by what he was out to do, I liked the idea of ​​fighting to make it happen and I realized that it was something I who wanted to participate. I have made many films in which the producers do not care about anything, they do not protect the work of those who participate and the only thing that interests them is making money or getting what the masses want. They don’t protect directors or artists, which is exactly what I wanted to do. With dancing for life I felt I had the perfect opportunity to put that goal into action. It was very different from the projects that she only participated in as an actress. In those cases I only get involved when the script is perfect and the people who are doing it are top notch.



How was the experience of working with Cooper?

Wonderful. I love working with new filmmakers and really appreciate the authenticity and freshness of their point of view. I enjoy helping up-and-coming artists and he certainly is.

You said in another interview that this movie touched your soul. Why?

I think because it feels very authentic. We wanted this movie to be very specific and we tried to protect that authenticity throughout the shoot. We weren’t interested in creating characters that were unattainable. That is the reason why I am so excited about this film.

Did you talk to mothers of autistic teens to prepare for your role?

No, I did not do it. I’ve always watched mothers and when we were developing the script I felt like I had a great opportunity to dream what it would be like to be this woman. I was interested in imagining her as a wonderful mother who has a great relationship with her daughter, but at the same time I wanted her to see the reality of that situation, the things she has to fight with, and how her difficulties bring her pain and darkness. . When I met Vanessa, an organic relationship was generated with her that we built and that I think we took to the screen.

What struck you the most about her?

What I like the most about Vanessa is that there is no superficiality, she wants to have deep conversations and talking to kill time or to pretend is something that does not interest her. I also like her way of thinking, and I value her point of view. When we were on set I enjoyed talking to her and we have kept in touch since filming ended. I wanted her to participate in the filming process and for her to be with us all the time, for her to feel part of it, because she is also a wonderful person.

In the film, one wonders what his character thinks when we don’t see him on screen…

It’s true, and obviously she spends her time thinking between scenes. Domino always has a voice in her head that tells her that she could be better, that she could do things differently, and all of that leads to self-destructive thoughts. When she meets Andrew, Cooper’s character, who she sees him in a different way than men have always seen him, the relationship that she establishes with him is really exciting for her. But the reality is that what happens between them is not real, it is not tangible. In her head she is constantly struggling between the possibility of ruining her life or instead trying to confront her life, trying to be the best mother possible and the best partner, something that is particularly hard for her. In it, off camera, there is always an internal struggle, a true war, between darkness and light.



Do you feel that there is a change in the films with the theme of diversity? And in that sense, do you think we are going through a good moment in the cinema in general?

I believe that brilliant films have always been made. It all depends on who has the opportunity to look at them, how many people can see them and where they are exhibited. There are so many movies that I had never heard of that when I discover them I realize that they are wonderful and that they have been released in the last 10 years. There is a good deal of luck in this. If you’re lucky your movie is selected to participate in Sundance or they acquire it to show it on Netflix, or in our case, by the grace of God, Apple buys your movie and gives you the opportunity to talk about it. Obviously the big blockbusters are the ones that everyone knows, and they are usually stories that have been created because they have already worked before or because they are proposed by an algorithm. In terms of inclusion and diversity, it is true that there is a change in the industry, but I insist, I believe that great films have always been made, what is changing is the way of seeing them.