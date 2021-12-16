“There is a change taking place”

Right on the day of the triumph of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Italian boxoffice, we come across interesting considerations from Ben Affleck, who has a different opinion from Ridley Scott on the flop of The Last Duel. Right now, who goes to the cinema and who doesn’t?

On the day we celebrate the happily crazy numbers al Italian boxoffice of the first day of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems almost a provocation to speak of a flop sound of recent times, that The Last Duel from Ridley Scott. Words to The Hollywood Reporter by Ben Affleck, supporting actor in the film with Matt Damon and Adam Driver, but co-author of the screenplay, are however interesting precisely in this context: if the cinecomic regularly raises the head of the box office, perhaps it is not the young people (or the nerds young in the soul) who are missing on appeal …

Ben Affleck on The Last Duel flop: “There’s a change taking place”

The Last Duel, the flop and comfort according to Ben Affleck

It is not the first time that Ben Affleck comments on the state of the industry not strictly related to big brands and ai blockbuster, not so much as an actor but as a Hollywood star also active in the independent world (he is promoting the new film in which he is the protagonist, The Tender Bar from George Clooney, on Prime Video from January 7). This time he talks urged by the journalist, who reminds him of Ridley Scott’s considerations on the flop of the film, with 30,500,000 dollars of takings for 100 of the cost: the fault for the director would be of the millennials and theirs addiction to smartphones. Ben dribbles and, in our humble opinion, frames the situation better.

The truth is, I made movies that didn’t work and flopped, they weren’t good. It is very easy to see why. The movie sucks, people don’t want to see it, okay? To me this The Last Duel really like it. It’s good, I’ve seen how it works with the audience, it’s working on streaming [su Disney+ sezione Star qui da noi, ndr]. It wasn’t one of those movies that makes you say, “I wish it worked.” In my opinion, we are talking about more than one here seismic shock that I am observing, I am talking about it with every person I know. While there are different points of view, the question is: what’s changing? […]

One of the fundamental changes is that people who want to see complex, adult and non-branded dramas it’s the same people who say to themselves: “You know what? I don’t have to go to the cinema because I like to pause, go to the bathroom, finish the film tomorrow.” That’s the point, along with the fact that at home you can see quality stuff. It’s not like when I was a kid and at home you had an 11 “black and white TV. You can get a 65” at the hypermarket. There is quality stuff out there and people at home see it in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Everything has changed.

Of course, again looking at the explosion of Spider-Man No Way Home and the good results of the re-edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, fans of a brand or a universe, moved by a sense of membership, a real one faith, show up in the hall without too many problems: the youngest shoot the key moments with the smartphone, record their reaction to the scene and share it on social networks, as is done in a concert or in front of a YouTube video. Abomination for the cinephile? Yet they pay the ticket and keepcommunity experience. And some great authors like Paul Thomas Anderson he has understood this thing and does not think it should be too subtle. Ben is not completely wrong: who is it that really misses the appeal?

