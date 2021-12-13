“There is a complete falsification of epidemiological data” ▷ Dr. Mastrangelo launches a shock alarm

“We have listened to the reasons of the law and science, I will try to assert the reasons of the logic“. Thus began the intervention in the Senate by Dr. Domenico Mastrangelo, specialist in hematology, clinical pharmacology and ophthalmology. Starting from the analysis of the data, the doctor Mastrangelo questions the analytical data at the basis of the application of the measures to combat the infection and Green pass.

Mastrangelo’s lunge concerns the statistics of the pandemic lethality and above all the diagnostic methodology for identifying the virus. The search system for positives would in fact be highly vitiated by logical and medical criticalities. The test used for the diagnosis of positivity al COVID-19 According to Mastrangelo, it would not allow a distinction to be made between SARS-CoV-2 and the other viruses responsible for respiratory diseases. Consequently, a “complete falsification of epidemiological data would have been carried out with a disproportionate increase in the number of cases of COVID-19“. The erroneous multiplication of Covid-19 diagnoses would therefore have contributed to an alarm not related to clinical reality and to the unjustified subsequent measures to limit the sociability.

The intervention of Domenico Mastrangelo at the hearing at Senate