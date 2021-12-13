Health

“There is a complete falsification of epidemiological data” ▷ Dr. Mastrangelo launches a shock alarm

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

“We have listened to the reasons of the law and science, I will try to assert the reasons of the logic“. Thus began the intervention in the Senate by Dr. Domenico Mastrangelo, specialist in hematology, clinical pharmacology and ophthalmology. Starting from the analysis of the data, the doctor Mastrangelo questions the analytical data at the basis of the application of the measures to combat the infection and Green pass.

Mastrangelo’s lunge concerns the statistics of the pandemic lethality and above all the diagnostic methodology for identifying the virus. The search system for positives would in fact be highly vitiated by logical and medical criticalities. The test used for the diagnosis of positivity al COVID-19 According to Mastrangelo, it would not allow a distinction to be made between SARS-CoV-2 and the other viruses responsible for respiratory diseases. Consequently, a “complete falsification of epidemiological data would have been carried out with a disproportionate increase in the number of cases of COVID-19“. The erroneous multiplication of Covid-19 diagnoses would therefore have contributed to an alarm not related to clinical reality and to the unjustified subsequent measures to limit the sociability.

The intervention of Domenico Mastrangelo at the hearing at Senate

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Vitamin C, the main effects on your body if you take supplements after the age of 50

November 1, 2021

The role of the management of the Health Authorities in the real life of the NHS

3 weeks ago

According to some studies, a vegetable can help prevent Alzheimer’s

2 weeks ago

Environmental risk and health: here is the super-pool of experts

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button