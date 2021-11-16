“There is a conspiracy against Mario”

“We are not France that can afford people like Benzema, Mbappè, Giroud. With the utmost respect in Italy we do not have this attacking park. This is why someone like Balotelli cannot fail to be taken into consideration. Even just to be part of the group“. Enock Barwuah, brother of Supermario, spoke about the Italian national team , forced to play-off for the next World Cup, to the microphones of Notizie.com: “I want to say one thing: it is right that a striker like Immobile, who is well and scores avalanches of goals, should be the owner of the national team. But I I can’t understand how to avoid summoning someone like Mario . He may have had a not extraordinary performance with the various clubs he has played for, but when he wears the Italy shirt he transforms. And the numbers speak for themselves“.

Enock: “In Italy even Immobile is criticized”

“It was shelved too soon and I never understood why. Do the goals count? Well, he scored a lot in France, and yet he was not taken into consideration equally. On Mario you don’t look at what he is doing on the pitch, but something else and I am very sorry about this. In the last two years he has had a lot of physical problems, but now he is fine. He plays consistently and is scoring. He just needs someone to trust him, but in Italy, those who play on offense are criticized too much. Also Immobile, who scores a lot, has ended up in the eye of the storm and for some he would not be the ideal center forward for Italy. Imagine Mario. Everyone would be ready to attack him again. But I know how much he cares about Italy and the blue shirt. That’s why I hope it gets taken into consideration“.

Enock: “Mancini has always loved him”

“Plot against Balotelli? I think it’s someone in the group. Someone who can’t stand his strong character. I got this idea. Mancini? She always loved him and respected it. But put yourself in his shoes: how could he summon someone who is always up for discussion? He did it at the wrong time: he had Mario play against Poland when he was not well and it was a gamble. Now imagine what they would tell him. But I think he always takes that into consideration. Maybe he doesn’t want to burn it. Maybe he’s waiting for it to be in great condition“.

Enock: “Balotelli is keen on Italy”

“He has always done very well with Italy. He cares about the national team to death. He hasn’t played with Italy for four years and yet he has scored more than many others. Imagine if he had played. I think that someone like that should always be called, and I don’t say it because he is my brother. He will never do what Immobile and Belotti do. He’s not someone who works like that for the team. It has other features. But he can invent the goal with a play at any time. For a team that struggles so hard to score, it would be ideal“.