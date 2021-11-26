There is a game that beat Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, and GTA Trilogy (combined)

The holidays are coming, and with them a whole series of games more or less deserving of attention have also appeared: tar these, too Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6 and the remastered trilogy of GTA.

Unfortunately, however, both the latest shooter from EA and DICE and the other two games mentioned at the beginning received a not too flattering treatment from the review aggregator Metacritic, with an average grade not exactly at the top.

If really the last Battlefield has decided to update to recover some of the players’ confidence, it seems that a seemingly harmless game has outclassed the big three on the well-known aggregator.

We are talking about de My friend Peppa Pig , protagonist of what will probably be remembered as the clash of the century (or almost).

The game, also available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S And Nintendo Switch, he in fact got a User Score of 8.5 relative to the PS4 version, i.e. as much as that of the three games mentioned at the beginning, but added together, as also reported by The Gamer.

Far Cry 6 on PS5 it brings home a vote of users of 4.6, Battlefield 2042 on PS4 adds 2.0 to that total, while GTA Trilogy contributes a miserable 0.7.

Obviously, remember that the user score does not in any case reflect the quality of the final game, since the only votes to be really taken into consideration are those of the specialized press.

The description of My friend Peppa Pig, obviously inspired by the cartoon of the same name, reads:

Create and dress up your animal character, ring Peppa’s bell and start your story. Wherever you go, Peppa will suggest fun activities for you to do: help Papa Pig find his glasses, follow animal footprints in the woods, jump into puddles and much more! It will feel like you’re in the cartoon, where your favorite characters can’t wait to meet you. From the beach to the museum and Patata City, every game will be a new experience with your friend Peppa Pig.

You’ve also already read that the most creative users of Battlefield 2042 wanted to recreate Squid Game in the game?