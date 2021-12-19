There is a geological secret passage under Panama: what it would reveal

Under Panama there is a geological secret passage which could explain why the rocks in the Earth’s mantle are more than 1,609 kilometers from where they originated. The opening is located at approx 100 km beneath the earth’s surface and would allow a stream of mantle materials to travel from the Galápagos Islands to under Panama. This particular form of transport, never discovered so far, could also help answer why the country on the isthmus that connects Central to South America has very few active volcanoes. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.









The study of the geological secret passage

On the west coast of Central America, the Cocos tectonic plate is pushing the oceanic crust beneath the continental crust of the North American, Caribbean and Panamanian tectonic plates, in a process called subduction. This subduction zone creates a line of volcanoes called Central American volcanic arch. But volcanism stops in western Panama, explained David Bekaert, a postdoctoral scholar in marine chemistry and geochemistry at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts.

To understand how subduction works in the Central American area, the researchers delved into the geochemistry of the region, collecting samples of volcanic rock and samples of gases and fluids from hot springs. The team particularly focused on the isotopes of helium and lead. Normally the coat is mostly made up of rocks silicate, which are rocks with a particular structure of silicon and oxygen atoms. However, scholars found that there were some strange anomalies under Central America. In western Panama and behind the volcanic arc in Costa Rica, Bekaert claimed to have spotted some geochemical compositions similar to those found in the Galápagos Islands, very distant from the area.

What the geological secret passage would reveal

Scientists then turned to mantle seismic imaging, which uses seismic waves to map what’s beneath the surface, and computer modeling to try and explain what might happen and they found the solution would be deep in Panama. When one tectonic plate slips under another tectonic plate during subduction, that subducting plaque does not disappear; it retains its structure, heating up and deforming only gradually. “Just below Panama, there is a hole which allows the influx of these mantle components, “said Bekaert. The” window “may be the result of a natural fracture and pre-existing in the subducting Cocos crust, or it may be a place where the crust broke off during subduction. Either way, let the materials, from one side of the plate to the other and thus connects the Galapagos to Panama.

Regarding the inactivity of the volcanoes in the Central American country, the explanation could be found in the existence of the crack in the crust that would be rich in water and would make it difficult to pass the magma. Another research has instead identified a “hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth, while it has recently been speculated that our planet may have developed around an alien rock core.

Stefania Bernardini