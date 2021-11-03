There is a giant comet gone mad in the Solar System, and we need to figure out what will happen to it

Comet 29P is a periodic object in our solar system that hovers between Jupiter and Neptune and exhibits a particular behavior by emitting what are called outburst once a year for a period of two weeks. At the moment inexplicable.

29P appears to be a centaur, which is an icy planetoid, not big enough to be a planet but not too small to be a normal comet. Its size is frightening because it reaches 60 kilometers in diameter.

Even the study of this comet is unprecedented because it involves many astronomers, from professionals to amateurs, even passing through Hubble. But why are non-professional astronauts so important? Richard Miles, currently head of the asteroids and remote planets section of the British Astronomical Association, explained it well: “You cannot predict the explosions of the comet. For professional astronomers, having the telescope for systematic monitoring is rather difficult. But amateurs have the their tools in the yard and they can observe when they want. So professionals who collaborate with amateurs on research like this is the way to go. “

At the moment, the joining of forces in this research has given extraordinary results in these months. Particular explosions were detected and everyone was immediately warned in a very effective communication network.

“This would be the first time we notice the aftermath of such an explosion,” said John Noonan, a graduate student in astronomy at the University of Arizona and one of the researchers behind Hubble. “The previous times that Hubble has looked at Comet 29P, it has been for a smaller explosion. What is happening now is quite unprecedented, at least in the past 40 years.”

These explosions could be compared to volcanic eruptions. “It’s pretty much the same with volcanoes on Earth,” said Miles. “You have deeply melted rock and the water dissolving in it creating water vapor. Then the volcano cap is removed like from a champagne bottle, the gas comes out of the liquid magma and you get an eruption.”

But at the moment it’s just a theory.

