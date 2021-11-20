There is a historic lunar eclipse, but you need to watch it right away

Today, Friday 21 November 2021, there is an extraordinary lunar eclipse, one of the longest of the century. It will last 3 hours 28 minutes and 23 seconds but it will not be easy to see due to the times that coincide with the sunrise. It will start around 7 in the morning to reach its peak around 9.

Basically the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, projecting its shadow on the satellite which will be at the furthest point from us and therefore at the point where it is smallest to view. This eclipse is not total, but 97% of the satellite will be covered by our shadow. This also means that in some parts of the Earth you will only be able to see a very thin slice of the Moon.

GEORG HOCHMUTHGetty Images

Think that by observing the cone of the earth’s shadow that slowly covers the Moon we can measure our distance from the celestial body. Certainly today it is a much simpler geometric and mathematical operation, but the same thing was done by the Greeks in 270 BC

Aristarchus calculated that the Moon was about 60 terrestrial radii from us which would be about 386,243 kilometers. It is not surprising that the distance estimated today is 60.3 Earth radii.

