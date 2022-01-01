There is a horror in Unreal Engine 5 that has “scary” graphics

Team Clout has officially revealed its next indie project, ILL, with a short in-game teaser, which already looks truly jaw-dropping thanks to the power ofUnreal Engine 5.

Waiting for that series like that of silent Hill come back on the scene, it is obvious that programmers from all over the world delight in one of the most loved genres ever.

Among these also Slitterhead, the new horror title by Keiichiro Toyama, father of the first silent Hill as well as of Forbidden Siren.

In addition to another title of psychological matrix called Stray Souls, which has recently received an alpha demo that winks at the Konami franchise.

Epic Games has already shown us the power of Unreal Engine 5 on various occasions since its launch in 2020, although the first fruits of this extraordinary graphics engine they will only be shown in the next few months.

Team Clout has now decided to put the show their next horror title, which was shown to the public in a teaser trailer that you can find in the tweet below (via DualShockers).

As shown in the trailer, the objects, environment and lighting absolutely look narcotics, obviously thanks to the versatility of the UE5.

Set as a Horror FPS, the game will give us the opportunity to face mutated creatures, within icy scenarios that can restore an atmosphere chilling.

Unluckily, ILL it does not currently have any release window or target platform, although it is very likely that it can come out on both PC and current-gen consoles (i.e. PS5 and XBX).

If talking about horror games, the mysterious Abandoned is ready to return, although the director Hasan Kahraman asks users to stop with toxic attitudes.

Recall that the Prologue should become playable already during the first months of 2022: the developers have announced that “soon»The final date should be communicated.

