There is a Jurassic World-themed Winter Olympics commercial

Jurassic World: Dominion will be out this summer and it looks like the first teaser will arrive during the Super Bowl next week. However, before that, a little taste has come thanks to a spot for the Winter Olympics. Below is the Jurassic World video for the Winter Olympics:

The protagonists of the commercial

“This exciting two-minute commercial featuring the US Olympians Shaun White, three times gold medal, Mikaela Shiffrin, three-time medalists including two gold medals, and three-time world champion Nathan Chen, who each experience their own up-close and personal encounter with the iconic Jurassic World dinosaurs as they snowboard, ski and skate in beautiful winter landscapes. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who is also executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Oscar® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. reprising the roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World: domination invades … The Olympics? “

According to the director Colin Trevorrow, Malcolm and the rest of the Jurassic Park survivors (Laura Dern and Sam Neil) will receive a lot of confirmation of their terrible warnings in Dominion: “Laura, Sam and Jeff have as much screen time in the film as Bryce and Chris [Pratt]”, Trevorrow explains. “They aren’t together all the time, but we’re following both of their stories the same way, and you get a feeling that at some point they will collide… there is this tension. It is not necessarily structured in a way that we are used to seeing our structured Hollywood films. But it works”. Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10th.

What do you think of the Jurassic World Dominion commercial dedicated to the Winter Olympics?