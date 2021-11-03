There is a lack of doctors in Varedo, continuity of day care activated

From this week, patients without a doctor can refer to the outpatient clinic in via San Giuseppe 11

Ats Brianza starts the daytime care continuity service in the outpatient clinic in via San Giuseppe 11 in Varedo (formerly the headquarters of the Diabetology unit), which thus becomes a point of reference for the Varese patients left without a family doctor. The service was launched by the Health Protection Company as an “extraordinary and provisional organizational solution that guarantees, without interruption, primary assistance to the 2,600 assisted citizens of the municipality of Varedo”. A measure to remedy the lack of doctors available to acquire vacancies. Recently, then, two doctors hired with temporary posts to replace the owners who retired and no other doctors were found ready to take over immediately.

Reservation required

Therefore it was necessary to make up for the shortage quickly by activating the Cad Service of Ats Brianza. Patients who need to book a visit or to speak with a doctor must make an appointment by calling the number 3387269194 active from Monday to Friday from 8 to 10 and from 14.30 to 18.30. The outpatient clinic in via San Giuseppe is open from Monday to Friday from 3.30 pm to 7 pm. To take advantage of the Continuity of assistance, no fulfillment will be necessary at the choice and revocation of the doctor counters.

Will of the ANC to regulate access

The municipal administration has undertaken to offer support to the new service, asking for the collaboration of the volunteers of the National Carabinieri Association of Varedo who in the first weeks of opening will be in charge of guiding users and regulating access to the medical clinic.