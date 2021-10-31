There is a lack of general practitioners, “In some areas it is difficult to even get the flu shot”. Il Patt: ” Abandoned territories, for the junta, territorial medicine is only an election spot ”

TRENTO. This provincial government “used medicine in the area only as an election campaign slogan”. To say it are the provincial councilors of the Patt, Paola Demagri And Michele Dallapiccola, regarding the many problems that are occurring in Trentino for the lack of several family doctors.

A theme that has never been felt especially in the valleys where, in some cases, the citizens are forced to travel miles and miles to be able to reach a clinic and be examined. Older numbers are in difficulty and up to now no solution has been found.

There is therefore great concern in Trentino, especially in the more peripheral areas, for the situation of general practitioners and especially for the management of the lack of health care by the provincial government.

“They have arrived many reports – explained Demagri and Dallapiccola – of concern for the situation of medicine in the area, an issue very dear to the provincial government during the electoral campaign but which in fact did not see concrete actions to solve the problems. In particular, there is great concern in Primiero, given that due to the shortage of doctors it will not be possible, except for the elderly through the family doctor, not even to have the flu vaccine. The Cup replies that there are no dates available to get vaccinated and there is no solution foreseen ”.

On the pages of ilDolomiti.it to underline how the situation is “worrying” he was also the president of the Trentino Medical Association. Marco Ioppi denounced the lack of doctors and how the “buffer” solution put in place by sending health workers still engaged in their training course is not resolving the situation. (HERE THE ARTICLE)

The provincial councilor Paola Demagri has always been sensitive to the topic and repeatedly he urged the council to find solutions to solve the problem of the shortage of doctors.

“Also to He died there are problems, where the medical guard in November will be active only on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 20, while at other times and for midweek days the service will not be active. All these clash with the promises of the council – continues Demagri – and the territories feel abandoned. Unfortunately, all the promises made and the proclamations of the council are not reflected, but on the contrary, we are witnessing an impoverishment of assistance with great concern of the citizens ”.

There are critical situations in Val di Ledro and in many other areas of Trentino. Just in the past few weeks the Order has been forced to suspend 5 general practitioners because they weren’t vaccinated. Suspensions, provided for by law, which impact on an already difficult situation.

“It is clear – the Patt councilors conclude – that the health situation in general is also problematic due to the shortage of personnel due to the situation linked to vaccines, but it is certainly not by reducing the services that the problem is solved. The hope is that the Government decides to open a discussion with all the realities involved in order to find a solution to the problem to guarantee services and give citizens the assistance they badly need “.