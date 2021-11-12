there is a lack of semiconductors and production could suffer a decline

Christmas and 2022 at risk for many PlayStation fans. Apparently Sony Interactive Entertainment may be forced to make a cut in the production and distribution of PlayStation 5, due to the shortage of semiconductors.

The news is reported by Bloomberg’s correspondent from Japan, and therefore it is not really unfounded information. The reporter reports that Sony Interactive Entertainment was expected to cut sales forecasts for the current fiscal year (from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022), we always leave the benefit of the doubt until official communications.

As you may have already read, the latest official communication from Sony Interactive Entertainment reports the data up to 30 September 2021. In the financial report made public it is revealed that PlayStation 5 is at 13.4 million units distributed since launch, of these 4.5 million were pre-orders and 3 million consoles distributed before the start of the fiscal year.

The forecasts in the report indicate Sony Interactive Entertainment’s intention to distribute 14.8 million consul in the fiscal year (therefore excluding pre-orders and consoles sold before April 1, 2021). But apparently as reported by Bloomberg this figure may not be reached due to the lack of semiconductors and then of components to assemble the consoles.

In fact, as Christmas approaches more and more people are on the hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As for the Microsoft console it is easily available from GameStop through the Xbox All Access program which allows you to take home consoles and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 24 installments of € 32.99 at no additional cost or interest.

As for PlayStation 5, the situation is more complicated. In recent weeks, restocks in Italy have decreased somewhat compared to this summer. Yesterday there was a restock on the Carrefour Italia website on the occasion of World Singles Day, and a restock of about 1,200 units for GameStop points of sale (not online).

We continue to remain vigilant and report all restocks in our Telegram group.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: Bloomberg