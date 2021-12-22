There is a lack of staff in the emergency room, the alarm from the Order of Doctors

Statement by the Arezzo Order of Doctors and Dentists chaired by Lorenzo Droandi on the difficulties of first aid. Here is the note.

“The board of directors of the Order of Doctors and Dentists of Arezzo wishes to express its deep concern for the difficult situation that the emergency rooms in our province have been going through for months. The uneasy situation of the staff working in this context is it has been denounced several times both by the doctors themselves, through social platforms and protests, and by articles in the local press. , leading to the need for increasingly heavy shifts and the closure of the Emergency Medicine department in Arezzo, a fundamental structure as a filter for admissions and stabilization of patients as well as a qualifying structure for the professional growth of the doctors of the Deue for the prestige of the hospital structure provincial reference i also distant in time especially for the organizational aspect and has certainly been aggravated by the effects of the recent pandemic and probably exacerbated by the lack of adherence to adequate criteria of appropriateness of access. We are aware of the important efforts made by the South East Company in trying to fill the staff shortages, but these have not had any effect. This Order, as guarantor of the adequacy of the profession with sufficient criteria of safety and professional dignity, cannot remain deaf to the appeal of colleagues. Furthermore, it is necessary to remember how the quality of the diagnosis and treatment service delivery, even more so in a setting as stressful as the Ps is, is negatively affected by an excessive workload. And since the final product of doctors’ work is the health of the citizen, it is easy to predict how negative the consequences of errors deriving from situations of fatigue and work “burnout” can be in social, economic and legal terms. This press release also intends a first necessary information of the citizens, so that the people who access the Ps are prepared on the possible expectations and no episodes of aggression recorded against the health workers who are equally “victims” of the situation occur. We are well aware that the professional association does not have trade union representation roles, nor is it part of management bodies within the hospital; however it is the guarantor of the quality of the medical profession, which has as its ultimate goal the protection of individual and collective health. With this in mind, we hope that the problem will be thoroughly reviewed with the aim of reaching concrete results to improve this dangerous situation and we suggest the involvement of professionals from both the hospital and the local area in dedicated work tables to make an attempt to redesign the path of the patient who goes to the emergency room “.