There is a lithium-sulfur battery with record density – Tech

The Californian company Lyten, which has also previously collaborated with the US government on military projects, recently unveiled a next-generation lithium-sulfur battery for electric vehicles. Thanks to a particular optimization, the battery achieved a higher gravimetric energy density than traditional lithium-ion and solid-state technologies.

The product was called LytCell EV and was designed to provide a three times higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The value is in fact 900 Wh / kg, precisely three times as much as the batteries in circulation today. Lyten Sulfur Caging is the name of the technology used in LytCell batteries to unlock the performance potential of sulfur by halting the advance of polysulfide, a cycle-life compromising factor that has so far prevented the practical use of Li-S in electric vehicles battery powered. Based on the tests, a LytCell prototype proved to withstand more than 1,400 cycles very well.

Crucial to Lyten’s battery breakthrough was the development of Lyten 3D Graphene, a new three-dimensional graphene platform that took years to perfect. This unique material can be designed and tuned at the molecular level based on specific battery application requirements, also ensuring better temperature management. Another advantage of the Li-S battery is that it does not contain oxygen from metal oxides, as well as does not include cobalt and nickel. The battery can be produced in various formats: cylindrical, envelope and prismatic.

Also according to Lyten, the battery is environmentally friendly, as it requires shorter charging times (20 minutes) than a lithium-ion battery; has a lower carbon footprint. However, it is not yet ready to be baked on the market: full production is planned for the two-year period 2025-26, not only for the automotive sector, but also for two-wheeled mobility: if the production versions maintained the excellent data shown when presenting this battery, the same capacity could have a significantly lower weight and bulk.

Loading... Advertisements