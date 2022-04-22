“There is a little more than friendship between us”, Benzema praises Zidane and denies any competition with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

If in his interview with L’Equipe, Karim Benzema had words for Kylian Mbappé, the France team, Paris-Saint-Germain or even José Mourinho, the French striker also confided in his privileged relationship with Zinedine Zidane, at Real Madrid.

“He always spoke to me sincerely. If I was fine, he would tell me, if I wasn’t, he would tell me too. And he didn’t do it with tweezers. There’s a little more only friendship between us, it’s even a bit like family because I say he’s my big brother. I forget that he’s actually my coach because we talk, we see each other. That, it’s outside of football. But on the pitch, he gave me so much confidence and in the best conditions, that I was able to flourish, give even more and show something else” said KB9 about Zizou , with whom he won three consecutive Champions League (2016, 2017 and 2018).

“I say he’s my big brother”

Karim Benzema also spoke about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, while denying competition with the Portuguese superstar: “If you have someone in your team who scores three or four times more goals than you, what competition is there? there is no competition. So you have to change your game, that’s what I did. I scored, but if I had the opportunity to shoot and he was better placed, I gave him the pass because I was sure he was going to score”.

Beautiful secrets before the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League between Chelsea and Real Madrid, tomorrow (9 p.m.), at Stamford Bridge.

🚨 INTERVIEW WITH KARIM BENZEMA 🚨 The Real Madrid and Blues striker granted an interview to @hugoguillemet ! It evokes all the subjects of the moment, the Nueve confided in @lequipedegreg ! A rare and exceptional interview! #EDG pic.twitter.com/3vv5raPXnE — Greg’s TEAM (@lequipedegreg) April 5, 2022