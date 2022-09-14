There is a lot of diversity and the design has to be universal

In architecture we have heard above all, this new trend of sustainable buildings, responding to the demand of climate change and the global awareness of non-waste. But there is a market niche that our guest found from her personal experience, architecture and interior design focused on mental health.

Why today we also have to think about the mental well-being of those who live or live in a space? The architect Marina Leboreiro He stressed that the idea of ​​taking therapy and that this decision was supported by his partner, opened up this idea of ​​thinking about office, leisure and home spaces, as a place that not only has to be beautiful or with a novel design, It has to be a place that allows you to feel included and embraced.

“This translates into places where the user has to feel embraced, that means, wood, warm materials, small spaces with a very well resolved acoustic issue, so that, if you want to sit down and cry, you have this space where you can’t hear ” — Marina Leboreiro

Inclusion is a topic of vital importance in your company, restaurants that seek advice today must think about having adequate furniture for all types of people, that the bathrooms are not divided into men and women only, some of the issues to combat are fat-phobia and gender diversity, among others.

“Talking about mental health implies issues of inclusion, in the restaurants that we do there are many issues to deal with, such as fatphobia, what the furniture is like, that no one is going to feel excluded, that there are chairs, benches, chairs without arms, that there are different types of furniture, so that anyone who arrives, whatever their size, feels welcome” — Marina Leboreiro

Marina found a market niche that had not been fully explored and thanks to this she opens a new way of doing design, not only focused on aesthetics but also on people’s mental and emotional well-being.

