“There is a lot of ignorance around when it comes to the national team”
While the streaming program is being broadcast, OCW Sport, live on Twitch, the eagerly awaited guest intervened, Mario Balotelli. These are his words:
On his moment:
“Two and a half years ago I was a bit like that, now I feel better. In Turkey everything is fine. I’m starting to feel good physically too. Now I’m starting to feel really good, it’s a good group. I like Montella, he has a nice character, good ideas, I get along very well with him. Together we would certainly have scored many goals“.
On the dream of returning to the national team:
“In the last year I have lost 4 kilos. Right now, as up to 3 years ago, I’m ready for the National. The only two and a half years I didn’t deserve are the last. Before and today I feel great and it would be a dream to return to the national team“.
On Property:
“Ciro is a bomber. In the national team he is a forward who serves the team a lot, does a lot of dirty work and scores goals. By characteristics I can be paired with anyone“.
On the criticisms of Mancini:
“Italy has come to win a European. At the first hitch everyone said “he had to summon him, he shouldn’t have summoned that. At the end of the European Championship I wrote to Mancini: «Mister, you worked a miracle»”.
On club choices before going to Turkey:
“With the Nice and the Marseille it went well, a Brescia instead not particularly. The problems didn’t start with me. The president it was very special. After I went to Monza, I wanted to do a test but it didn’t go well here either. I wouldn’t make that choice again. I had two injuries, it was only in the last period that I was starting to get back in shape. Knowing where I can go, I know I have not reached my standards, but not the fault of others “.
On a possible return to Italy:
“Before making the choice to play in Turkey, I also received an offer from a Italian club, but I refused “.
In the Italian press:
“I see so much ignorance around, people and journalists speak and judge. I will do everything to return to the national team. In addition to satisfying my family, I want to do everything to shut up all these cunts“.