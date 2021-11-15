there is a message from Phil Spencer in the Xbox 20 Years Controller

In previewing the images of the special controller for the 20 years of Xbox, the reporter Tom Warren of The Verge discovered that the pad “hides” a famous phrase of Phil Spencer complete with the signature of the boss of Microsoft’s gaming division.

In the shots shown by the editor of The Verge it is more evident how the plastic door that covers the battery pack carries the phrase “When everyone plays, we all win” pronounced by Phil Spencer to summarize the strategy carried out by him and the entire gaming division of the Redmond house with the overcoming of the concept of generations. Always to the sentence “when everyone plays, we all win” of the Xbox boss we can trace back the efforts made by Microsoft in the constant search for ways to make all the products, services and functions of the Xbox ecosystem more and more accessible to video game enthusiasts.

The strategy outlined by Spencer is bearing fruit, considering the quality of Xbox Game Studios’ crossgen projects such as Psychonauts 2 and Forza Horizon 5, the Xbox Series X / S ‘full’ backward compatibility, the steady growth of Xbox Game Pass subscribers and the imminent arrival of nextgen games streaming to Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that the Xbox Series X / S controller that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox consoles will be available from November 15 at the recommended price of 64.99 euros, but with pre-orders that have already sold out for several days.