There is a “MeToo moment” among ultra-Orthodox Jews

Last November an investigation by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said a well-known and popular children’s book author, ultra-Orthodox Jew Chaim Walder, had abused girls and boys for years. The story has had enormous resonance in Israel, with newspapers and activists publicly taking a stand against sexual abuse within the Orthodox Jewish community. The abuses have also created divisions within the community: between the more liberal components who denounced Walder and others, who tend to be more conservative, who defended him, especially after he committed suicide following the accusations.

Protests and discussions of this kind are rare in the Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and for this reason have been linked to the #MeToo feminist movement.

In Israel Walder was well known: speaking of him, the New York Times he wrote that he was “a charismatic mix between a soul healer, a role model and a star.” The story of his abuses had particular resonance also because only a few weeks earlier Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, another important exponent of the Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, founder of a well-known voluntary NGO and winner of an Israel Prize, had also been denounced for abuse of minors. , the highest honor of the Israeli state for cultural merits.

The two cases have drawn attention to a deep-rooted problem, which has actually been talked about for a long time: sexual abuse within the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and, above all, the fact that it emerges and is very rarely reported.

In addition to writing children’s books widely read and sold in Israel – he had published about 80 – Walder had founded the Center for the Child and the Family in Bnei Brak, a city east of Tel Aviv inhabited mainly by ultra-Orthodox Jews, where he lived and worked. He ran the center on behalf of the municipality, spoke often on radio and newspapers on topics such as education and pedagogy, and in 2003 the government awarded him a prize for his activities with the children.

The investigation of Haaretz about his abuses had been published in mid-November, and had provoked very harsh reactions. The girls and boys who had told their experience to Haaretz they had also been heard at the end of December by a rabbinical court, which had publicly taken a stand against Walder, defining his abuses as acts contrary to the Torah, the sacred text for the Jews, and as serious as murder. The court also said that the abuses that emerged were likely just some of Walder’s over the years, and urged him to repent. The police had also opened an investigation against him.

On December 27 Walder, who was 53, shot himself to death at his son’s grave, leaving a note in which he described himself as innocent and protested against the rabbis who had taken a stand against him.

Walder’s sexual abuse scandal continued to provoke strong reactions even after his suicide, effectively dividing the Orthodox Jewish community on the position to take towards him. Starting with the rabbis themselves: some of them had initially defended Walder and accused those who condemned him of breaking the Torah injunction against gossip (the rekhilutor lashon hara). Other rabbis had instead publicly taken a stand against Walder, two of them also demanding that the sale and distribution of his books be stopped.

Even Orthodox publications had split: some newspapers alluded only vaguely to the protests against abuse, calling them «The revoltAnd saying practically nothing about the accusations made against Walder. The ultra-Orthodox online news site MishpachaInstead, he wrote a long article against the ultra-Orthodox press which ignored what had happened and, more generally, accused the ultra-Orthodox community itself of accepting a kind of lawAnd unwritten silence about sexual abuse and internal violence. Also Yanki Farber, correspondent of the ultra-Orthodox website Behadrei Haredimhe devoted a very hard article to the case.

On the occasion of Walder’s funeral, some activists distributed about a million leaflets to members of the ultra-Orthodox community to condemn the sexual abuse committed within it.

One of the activists, Avigayil Heilbronn, founded six years ago a movement against sexual abuse in Israel called “Lo Tishtok”, that is “You will not remain silent”, which for three years has been working with Magen, an aid center for those who have been subjected to abuse and who have offered support to many of the girls and boys who accused Walder, and before him Meshi-Zahav. Heilbronn is an activist from the ultra-Orthodox world who has been dedicated to sexual abuse within it for years. It defines itself as one haredi (the Hebrew word for ultra-Orthodox Jews, haredim in the plural) “modern” and feminist.

Describing reactions to Walder’s case within the ultra-Orthodox community, Heilbronn told al New York Times which are “a historical thing”, because although the ultra-Orthodox community is not a monolithic block and is itself diversified internally, the divisions on this issue are rather unprecedented.

Israel Cohen, a well-known ultra-Orthodox commentator living in Bnei Brak, also linked reactions to the Walder case to the #MeToo movement. Cohen, however, also said that, in order to really speak of a new sensitivity towards the abuses committed within the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, the reactions should be more and be born at the center of its institutions – among rabbis and in political parties, for example – more than among however marginal fringes of activists. Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 12 percent of Israel’s population: we are talking about 1.2 million people.

