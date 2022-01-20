“There is a middle ground between the choice of Gb and Italy”

“98% of Brits had somehow ‘covid’ contact either through vaccination or disease. The UK had increased circulation with the Delta and Omicron waves and achieved safe immunity. Boris Johnson made a different choice from Italy that is certainly more libertine “. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, comments on the UK’s choice to say goodbye to the Green pass and other anti-Covid restrictions. “The problem, however, is not whether Italy or the United Kingdom is right, lifting any restrictions overnight could be a gamble but between us and the United Kingdom there is a middle ground”, he underlines.

Read also

In Italy “we have reached the peak, the admissions are stable and therefore at this moment we too should try to understand how to get out – suggests the infectious disease specialist – Some restrictive measures need to be reviewed, such as the reduction of seats in the stadiums or the outdoor mask . But I am also thinking of revising the system of color zones for the Regions or of the Dad at school for the vaccinated “.