Tech

There is a mysterious red spot on Jupiter, and it is widening

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter for 5 years and its measurements obviously manage to detect data with a precision and depth that we would never be able to have using the powerful Earth-based telescopes.

Among the observed aspects of the planet there is certainly the observation of the Great Red Spot, an anticyclone that has lasted for 300 years and which could engulf the Earth.

In 2017, Juno’s measurements indicated that the vortex extended about 322 km into Jupiter’s atmosphere. It was an astonishing depth for scientists: it is about 50 to 100 times deeper than Earth’s oceans. But now, the spacecraft’s latest flights have revealed that the storm could extend much lower than that.

in space june 13 this artists conceptual drawing released june 13, 2002 depicts a jupiter mass planet orbiting the star, 55 cancri, about 41 light years from earth a possible moon around the planet is shown because such moons are thought to be common around this type of planet, but no moon has been detected photo by lynette cooknasagetty images

Getty ImagesGetty Images

Loading...
Advertisements

“That means it’s a giant storm,” said Yohai Kaspi, a Juno researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. “If you put this storm on Earth, it would extend to the space station.”

Mysteriously, however, the jet streams surrounding the Great Red Spot extend even deeper, about 3,000 km below the surface of Jupiter’s clouds. It is not clear why but according to some researchers of the mission something is happening 500 kilometers deep that is dampening the stain.

Some even think that this huge cyclone will disappear within 10 years, but not everyone agrees. Meanwhile, fortunately, the Juno probe will remain there to update us on what is happening for another 4 years.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the Mini PC with Ryzen 7 that will make you forget about desktops

4 hours ago

WhatsApp receives the first traces of Meta: have you noticed them too?

3 hours ago

AirPods and Apple accessories on offer on Amazon up to 49%

3 hours ago

Vodafone remodeling: Infinito Black Edition with unlimited minutes, sms and gigabytes for 11.99 euros – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button