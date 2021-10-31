There is a mysterious red spot on Jupiter, and it is widening

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter for 5 years and its measurements obviously manage to detect data with a precision and depth that we would never be able to have using the powerful Earth-based telescopes.

Among the observed aspects of the planet there is certainly the observation of the Great Red Spot, an anticyclone that has lasted for 300 years and which could engulf the Earth.

In 2017, Juno’s measurements indicated that the vortex extended about 322 km into Jupiter’s atmosphere. It was an astonishing depth for scientists: it is about 50 to 100 times deeper than Earth’s oceans. But now, the spacecraft’s latest flights have revealed that the storm could extend much lower than that.

“That means it’s a giant storm,” said Yohai Kaspi, a Juno researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. “If you put this storm on Earth, it would extend to the space station.”

Mysteriously, however, the jet streams surrounding the Great Red Spot extend even deeper, about 3,000 km below the surface of Jupiter’s clouds. It is not clear why but according to some researchers of the mission something is happening 500 kilometers deep that is dampening the stain.

Some even think that this huge cyclone will disappear within 10 years, but not everyone agrees. Meanwhile, fortunately, the Juno probe will remain there to update us on what is happening for another 4 years.

