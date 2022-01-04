there is a nasty surprise in January

Iliad, the countdown has officially started: with 2022 we will say goodbye forever to this offer appreciated by many

It has been an extremely important year this 2021 now behind us for Iliad, a French company operating in the field of telecommunications and which literally has banked in recent months with super advantageous offers that beat the competition. There was indeed a boom of new users with which the company has not only given a push to all the various competitors, making it clear that it is also at stake and that it is serious, but has also inflated its coffers by not a little, promising a 2022 crackling.

The company motto, not surprisingly, is’Revolution‘. And that’s exactly what is happening in Italy with mass emigration in favor of the new transalpine sims that attract the attention especially of young people who can use several gigs to surf the internet in the absence of wi-fi. The next step / goal, as announced by the brand itself, is also to land in the homes of Italians with the fixed line with fiber. Purpose – ensures the management – which will materialize within this new circle around the sun.

Iliad, countdown: watch out for the offer

But extreme attention will always be given to mobile offers. And in this regard there is one deadline to be recorded for January. This is the Flash 150, promotion launched by Iliad in view of Christmas. A great opportunity, considering that we are talking about unlimited minutes and text messages And 150 giga of internet per month for only 9.99 euros. And the whole is’forever‘, in the true sense of the word, as stated in article 3 of the contract.

Read also: This € 2 coin is worth a bang: have you ever seen it?

Read also: ATM: with this error the card is swallowed

Anyone who wants to embrace this opportunity has 9 days with the timer running in real time on the official website. The rate also offers 7 gigabytes in parallel roaming in Europe with unlimited minutes and messages also on the continental front and beyond, considering that you can also make calls at no additional cost in other countries such as Canada and the USA. In short, at least to evaluate. But without taking it too easy, considering the tight deadlines.