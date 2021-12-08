there is a new chapter in development and it will be open world for Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

Splinter Cell is destined to return to the scene with a new chapter currently in development, according to trusted insider and reporter Tom Henderson, who also reported that the game in question will have a structure open world, therefore decidedly different from that seen in the past.

According to Henderson, the new Splinter Cell would still be in a preliminary phase of development but we would already guess a considerable breadth of the game, which would point to a sort of open world. “One more version stealth of Assassin’s Creed “, according to the insider in question, something” similar to what Halo Infinite did with its approach to the open world “.

So perhaps not a complete open world, but certainly amuch more open setting for the levels, compared to what was seen in the old Splinter Cells, which, moreover, could be associated with what was previously reported by Jeff Grubb, who had reported that the new chapter in development would have Hitman-style elements.

We’ve been waiting a long time for Splinter Cell to return to the screens, but so far we’ve had to settle for a few appearances of Sam Fisher in crossover or with spin-off events, while the one reported by Tom Henderson would be a real new chapter in the Ubisoft series, confirming various rumors that have emerged recently on the possible return of the series.

Curiously, this latest information had also been appreciated by Luca Ward via social media, the historic Italian voice of Sam Fisher who had also hinted at the possibility of a continuation of the series already some time ago, but so far Ubisoft has never confirmed the issue in official way.