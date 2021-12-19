There is a new lockdown in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, a new lockdown has begun due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation. The new measures were announced Saturday evening by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: he said that the new restrictions are inevitable and that they have been introduced due to concerns over the omicron variant, responsible for a significant increase in infections in many European countries.

Non-essential shops, bars, gyms, hairdressers and many other public places will be closed from Sunday 19 December until Friday 14 January. People are encouraged to stay indoors as long as possible and restrictions on visits have been introduced: a maximum of two guests, aged 13 or over, are allowed in the houses. During the holiday season, from 24 to 26 December, 31 December and 1 January, the maximum number of people will rise to four. Schools will remain closed until January 9th. Events that can create crowds are not allowed, with the exception of markets that sell food, professional sporting events, but without spectators, and funerals.

By mid-November, the Netherlands was the first European country to reintroduce a form of lockdown after the summer: the restrictions mainly affected shops, sporting events, restaurants and hangouts.

Rutte said it will be another different Christmas than people would like and that hesitation in introducing a new lockdown would cause an unmanageable situation in hospitals. The Netherlands is one of the countries with the highest case incidence in Europe. 14,636 new coronavirus cases were found on Saturday, with an incidence of 852 cases per million population. So far, 74.6 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The head of the epidemic management, Jaap van Dissel, explained that the new measures will save time for hospitals: more people will be able to receive the third dose of the vaccine, which guarantees greater protection against severe forms of COVID-19. and in this way the health system will be able to cope with the possible consequences of an increase in infections.

