Tech

There is a new update for Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 to download

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Amazfit GTR 3

For a few hours now, a new software update has been rolling out for Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3, the three new smartwatches of the popular Chinese brand that arrived on the Italian market last month.

News update 8.18.11.1 Amazfit GTR 3, 3 Pro and GTS 3

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 are three extremely popular smartwatches and in these hours the company has released a software update, with the version number 8.18.11.1, which improves the already good user experience offered by the three devices.

Loading...
Advertisements

Specifically, as you can see from the images above, the version 8.18.11.1 of the firmware being released does not add any new features but integrates a lot of bug fixes and optimizations with the aim of improving the user experience and making the three devices more functional and stable.

How to update Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3

Version 8.18.11.1 for Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatches is immediately available in our country. To download the new firmware, you need to download the latest version of the companion application and enter the appropriate panel for software updates. Before proceeding with the installation of the update, we advise you to have more than 50% of remaining battery in your smartwatch.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The ingenious plan to create fuel on Mars, and solve the problem of the return journey

3 hours ago

WhatsApp Beta 2.21.22.21 for Android: here are the news

4 hours ago

Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free-to-play, Ubisoft talks about

4 hours ago

the trailer for the expansion pack is the most despised ever – Nerd4.life

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button