There is a new update for Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 to download

For a few hours now, a new software update has been rolling out for Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3, the three new smartwatches of the popular Chinese brand that arrived on the Italian market last month.

News update 8.18.11.1 Amazfit GTR 3, 3 Pro and GTS 3

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 are three extremely popular smartwatches and in these hours the company has released a software update, with the version number 8.18.11.1, which improves the already good user experience offered by the three devices.

Specifically, as you can see from the images above, the version 8.18.11.1 of the firmware being released does not add any new features but integrates a lot of bug fixes and optimizations with the aim of improving the user experience and making the three devices more functional and stable.

How to update Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3

Version 8.18.11.1 for Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatches is immediately available in our country. To download the new firmware, you need to download the latest version of the companion application and enter the appropriate panel for software updates. Before proceeding with the installation of the update, we advise you to have more than 50% of remaining battery in your smartwatch.