There is a news in Italian on Somalia’s public radio

From 1 January on Radio Muqdisho – that is Radio Mogadishu, a public radio in Somalia – a news program in Italian has been broadcast every afternoon, which aims to promote the Italian language and culture in the country, which until the Second World War was a colony of Italy.

The news program lasts half an hour and is a translation into Italian (slightly broken) of the Somali news broadcast by the same radio, with news of Somali internal politics and from abroad; it is broadcast every afternoon starting at 2.30pm and is the result of an agreement made in October last year between the Italian embassy and the Somali government.

The agreement, among other things, provides for the opening of Italian courses at the Somali National University, which have already begun, and the broadcasting of programs of a cultural nature on Radio Muqdisho.

Somalia is a former Italian colony, but contrary to what happened with the colonies of other European countries, the link with the Italian language and culture weakened after independence, until it almost disappeared. Today in Somalia only older people sometimes speak Italian, and even in Italy the interest in the country is extremely limited.

The agreement for the transmission of a radio newspaper in Italian, however, “is not an act of nostalgia, or of post-colonialism,” he told Republic Alberto Vecchi, the Italian ambassador to Somalia. Rather, it should be seen as “an act of relaunching the direct relationship between Italy and Somalia”, which is part of a series of support and development initiatives carried out by the Italian government and other entities.

ON ORIDENA 1.1.2022 THE ITALIAN LANGUAGE PROGRAM OFFICIALLY STARTED ON RADIO MOGADISCIO, THE VOICE OF THE REPUBLIC, SAID PROGRAM WILL START TODAY AFTERNOON FROM 14:30 UNTIL 15:00 EVERY DAY.@ItalyinSomalia pic.twitter.com/F84XjXDxfG – Radio Muqdisho (@RadioMuqdisho) January 1, 2022

Radio Muqdisho was founded in 1951, when Somalia was no longer an Italian colony but was in fact governed by Italy through a system of trust administration decided by the United Nations. It was the country’s first radio broadcaster and for decades broadcast bilingual broadcasts in Somali and Italian. Over the years, and after independence in 1960, it also added broadcasts in other languages, such as Amharic, Oromo and Arabic, while broadcasts in Italian were disappearing along with Italy’s influence on the Somali state. . Before the inauguration of the new radio newspaper, Radio Muqdisho had not broadcast in Italian for at least 30 years.

The radio stopped broadcasting in 1991, due to the outbreak of a long civil war, but resumed in 2001, although the situation in Mogadishu remained precarious: for years, radio reporters had to work with army protection.

In the intentions of the Italian embassy, ​​the radio newspaper in Italian should contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries and to the stabilization of Somalia. Among other things, always second Republic, one of the projects under development would be the creation of scholarships to allow young Somalis to study in Italy. Currently the radio newspaper in Italian is conducted by journalists from Radio Muqdisho, but in the future it is hoped that students of the journalism school of the Somali National University will do so, where courses in Italian have been started.

The so-called Italian Somalia (which does not include all of the current Somali territory, but only its southern part, plus other territories currently Ethiopian) became the Italian protectorate in 1889 and a colony in 1908. Contrary to what would have happened in Ethiopia, where the Fascist regime established a colony after bloody wars in which among other things it also used chemical weapons, the territory of Italian Somalia, largely desert, was obtained above all thanks to agreements with local rulers, even if there was no lack of revolts and conflicts. For the first few decades, however, the Italians settled mainly in a few coastal regions, and did not really control the bulk of the territory.

Things changed with the fascist regime, which established an effective military occupation. Over the decades, the Italian government moved tens of thousands of settlers to Somalia, as well as maintaining large military contingents, depending on the situation.

Italy lost Somalia in 1941, after its army in Africa was defeated by the Allies, especially the British. The United Kingdom, which already held the northern part of present-day Somalia (British Somalia), also occupied the Italian part, which it held until 1950. Between 1951 and 1960, the UN decided to entrust the administration to Italy trustee of the former Italian Somalia, which in 1960 united with British Somalia and became definitively independent.

The Italian language maintained a certain vitality in Somalia under the regime of Siad Barre, who ruled the country as a dictator from 1969 until 1991 and who had obtained a partly Italian education during the colonial period (he was second lieutenant of the carabinieri). The end of his regime in 1991 led to the beginning of a long civil war that is still ongoing: part of the territory is controlled by the Islamist terrorist group al Shabaab, while the northern region of the country (former British Somalia) is de facto independent since 1991, under the name of Somaliland, and various other regions are disputed.

The political situation in Mogadishu, the capital, also remains rather unstable: only last week the president suspended the prime minister’s powers accusing him of corruption; this in turn accused him of wanting to carry out a coup d’état, and surrounded the presidential palace by the army.