There is a peak diagnosis of myeloid leukemia in January

Fernando Sánchez-Vizcaíno and Juan Manuel Alonso Domínguez.

The leukemia It is a type of cancer that occurs in the bone marrow and it is classified, according to the affected hematopoietic line, in lymphoid (if the lymphocytes are affected) and myeloid (when it occurs in any other blood element); and, depending on its speed of progression, in acute or chronic. The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) It is the type of leukemia that is the focus of a study resulting from an international collaboration that has led the Jimenez Diaz Foundationwith the participation of the University of Bristol (United Kingdom), and which has shown that in the month of January there is an increase in its diagnosis.

The idea of ​​carrying out this research arose from the hypothesis defended by several hematologists that diagnosed cases of AML tend to occur in clusters. “For this reason, we decided to evaluate the temporal distribution of diagnosed cases of AML in Spain between the years 2004-2015,” he explains. Juan Manuel Alonso Domingueza specialist in the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service at the Madrid hospital and one of the main authors of the study, carried out within the framework of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation’s Health Research Institute (IIS-FJD), and whose findings have been published in the scientific journal ¡British Journal of Haematology’of recognized international prestige in the specialty.

The aim of the study was to investigate the temporal pattern of diagnosis of cases of acute myeloid leukemia in the general population and by age and sex strata. In this way, a temporary aggregation was found in the diagnosis of this type of leukemia that “could indicate the existence of a seasonal etiological factor that would explain this temporary association”, details Fernando Sanchez-VizcainoProfessor of Veterinary Public Health at the University of Bristol and first signer of the study.

To carry out the research, anonymous data from patients admitted to Spanish hospitals with acute myeloid leukemia were used. between the years 2004 and 2015, obtained from the Ministry of Health. In addition, the population at risk was estimated from the census registered by the National Institute of Statistics in the same period. “The monthly incidence of AML was derived for the study period, which was analyzed through models generalized linear Poisson multivariableswhich take into account the temporal dependence of the observations through the introduction of autoregressive and moving average components”, explains Sánchez-Vizcaíno, adding that they analyzed 26,472 caseswhich was “the largest series of cases of acute myeloid leukemia ever analyzed for this purpose.”



Seasonal risk factors in AML

According to the results of the work, in January the incidence of cases increases of LMA, “with a minimum average difference of 7 percent when compared to February, and with a maximum average difference of 16 percent when compared to November and August,” Sanchez-Vizcaíno details. The fact that the diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia is seasonal would imply that seasonal risk factors, such as infectious or environmental agentsinfluence the development and/or proliferation of the disease.

“Our results showed an annual peak, which would be more consistent with exposure to a viral agent than with exposure to an environmental factor,” says Alonso. In this order, he continues “the etiological mechanism should be different from that exerted by chronic viral pressure, since it is an aggressive and acute disease that probably requires a short incubation period. The alternative and more plausible mechanism would be that a viral agent stimulates the rapid proliferation of pre-existing and quiescent leukemic stem cells”, he explains.

Among the main authors of the study are Sánchez-Vizcaíno, a veterinary epidemiologist with experience in the development of surveillance systems of antimicrobial resistance and prescription using a “One Health” approach, as well as in the application of quantitative epidemiological methods for the prevention and control of transboundary zoonotic diseases; and Alonso, who focuses all his professional activity on AML, caring for patients, carrying out molecular diagnosis and carrying out clinical and translational research in this pathology.

This study is a clear example of multidisciplinary workhaving departed from the idea and identification of Alonso’s working hypothesis, while the epidemiological design of the study and the execution of the statistical analyzes was led by Sánchez-Vizcaíno.



Other lines of research

The results make it necessary to carry out complementary epidemiological studies to investigate the association between seasonal risk factors and the increase in cases of acute myeloid leukemia in winter. Likewise, Alonso indicates that “there is a widely accepted theory in the scientific community that postulates that AML and other tumors are produced from a tumor stem cell, which would have to be removed to eradicate the tumor. With the treatments, most of the tumor is eliminated, but these stem cells are not usually eradicated, giving rise to relapses”, so “clarifying how the virus triggers the replication of the leukemic stem cell could help to unravel the mechanisms that regulate the quiescence of stem cells”. This study, which could have important therapeutic repercussions, is a line of research that Alonso is already developing at the IIS-FJD.

The authors explain that, in order to continue this interesting line of research, the first step is to obtain the funding needed to be able to develop the complex experiments described above. To do this, we are forming a network of collaborators with other leading international research groups in their respective disciplines to jointly request aids of national and European public research. “We are also in the process of establishing contact with various private companies to explore with them new collaboration opportunities in the development of our scientific aspirations”, conclude Alonso and Sánchez-Vizcaíno.